Seacoast Hospitals Look to Join Forces with Mass General

By 1 minute ago

Credit Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Two Seacoast hospitals have signed an agreement to become part of the Massachusetts General Hospital network.

Exeter Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover say the move will help them make investments that they can't currently afford as standalone organizations.

The proposed merger is subject to review by state and federal regulators. Public meetings will also be held as a part of the review process.

The news comes just months after another proposed hospital affiliation was announced, between Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Catholic Medical Center.

Tags: 
hospitals
exeter hospital
Mass General
Partners Healthcare

Related Content

Giant Massachusetts Healthcare Network Buys Its First N.H. Hospital

By Jan 5, 2017
Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Massachusetts' largest healthcare network has taken its first step into the New Hampshire health market by purchasing Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. 

Wentworth-Douglass in Dover and Mass. General Hospital in Boston have been clinical partners since 2008, and both say the acquisition will give the New Hampshire hospital access to more specialized doctors.