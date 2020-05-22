With Seacoast Beaches Closed, Lakes Region Braces for Memorial Day Crowds

With Seacoast beaches closed for Memorial Day, Lakes Region locals are prepping for a busy three-day weekend.

Laconia City Manager Scott Myers says he expects people to be outside this weekend hiking, biking, and sitting on the beach.

“We certainly want people to get out and enjoy the weather and just be smart about it,” he says.

For Myers, that means maintaining social distance, which he says will be enforced by local police and the city’s parks and recreation department.

And although he expects beachgoers in town, Myers says with lodgings closed and restaurants limited to outdoor seating, crowds might be smaller than years past.

But local business owners paint a different picture.

Chris Clark owns The Crazy Gringo, a Mexican Restaurant on Weirs Beach. She says she’s been getting lots of calls for reservations.

“I expect a full house," she says. “In fact it’s already full.”

Though Seacoast beaches will be closed this weekend, Governor Sununu announced Friday that they will be allowed to re-open on June 1st for active uses, such as running, walking, swimming, and surfing.