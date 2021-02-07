 Schools in Northern Vt., N.H. Hope To Have Merger Plans Done By Spring | New Hampshire Public Radio

Schools in Northern Vt., N.H. Hope To Have Merger Plans Done By Spring

School bus depot after a N.H. snow storm.
Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Schools in northeastern Vermont and northern New Hampshire are finalizing plans to create what organizers hope will become the third interstate school district between the two states.

A committee of educators from Canaan, Vermont, and Colebrook, New Hampshire, has been working for two years on the plan that would help both communities deal with dwindling student-age populations and a lack of resources by joining forces and creating a single district from communities on both sides of the Connecticut River.

The proposed district now a name, the Northern Borders Interstate School District.

If officials in the two states approve, the proposal could be before voters later this year.

Education

