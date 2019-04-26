Sackler Family Extends Ties to N.H.'s Attitash, Crotched Mountain and Wildcat Resorts

Members of the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, have acquired a controlling stake in Peak ski resorts, according to SEC filings.

Peak operates Attitash, Crotched Mountain and Wildcat resorts in New Hampshire, as well as Mount Snow in Vermont.

Purdue is facing hundreds of lawsuits across the country, including from the State of New Hampshire, charging that company executives knowingly fueled the opioid crisis by aggressively promoting their drug OxyContin.

According to multiple news reports earlier this year, the company is considering filing for bankruptcy in the face of billions of dollars in legal settlements and fees.