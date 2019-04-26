The Role Of Local Journalism In New Hampshire

Nationally, newspaper readership is way down, but we talk with four New Hampshire publishers about how they're adapting and thriving. We also examine new research on the impact of when a local paper goes away: with no journalistic oversight, taxes often go up and incumbent politicians face less competition.
This show airs live at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 29th, and again at 7 p.m.
GUESTS:
- Maggie Cassidy - Editor of the Valley News, a daily newspaper and website serving the Upper Valley, where she was previously the web editor.
- Mark Guerringue - Publisher and founder of The Portland News Club LLC, which owns the Conway Daily Sun, the Laconia Daily Sun, and the Berlin Daily Sun, free daily papers with the exception of the bi-weekly Berlin Daily Sun.
- Charlie Jordan - Editor of the Colebrook Chronicle, a free weekly serving the Upper Connecticut River Valley, which also produces a weekly video newscast.
- Nancy West - Publisher of InDepthNH.org, a nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.