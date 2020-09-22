Rochester Substitute Teacher Fired For Showing Explicit Videos of BLM, Police Reform

School officials in Rochester have fired a high school substitute history teacher for showing students an explicit video about Black Lives Matter and police reform.

Kyle Repucci, the school superintendent, says the substitute did not make administrators aware of the assignment. Repucci also says the videos contained vulgar content that goes against school policies.

“The content assigned by the substitute was not in line with the curriculum created by the students' regular teacher,” Repucci said. “As a former classroom teacher when I would leave assignments for my substitute I would expect for them to be delivered to my students.”

He added, “In this case, that was not what happened.”

The videos were from the HBO series, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” In this video, Oliver explains what it means to defund the police amid protests condemning police brutality against African-Americans in the U.S. According to national TV Parental Guidelines, the show is rated for mature and adult audiences.

Justin Roy, principal of Spaulding High School, which was the site of last week's incident, also cited concerns of "vulgarity."

Roy says he encourages teachers to cover controversial topics, but with an “unbiased approach.” In regards to defunding the police, Roy says he wants students to experience “both sides." And to make their own choices and decisions.

Doug Ley, president of the American Federation of Teachers in New Hampshire, says substitutes aren’t covered under union contracts and can be fired at any time.