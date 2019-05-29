Robert Mueller Speaks

You know the phrase. It’s some variation on “a spokesperson for special counsel Robert Mueller declined to comment.” Mueller has never spoken publicly about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — until now.

From a podium at the Justice Department, he delivered a substantial statement about his work.

He said the 448-page report, issued last month, served as his testimony.

“We did not make a determination whether the president committed a crime,” Mueller reaffirmed. “Charging the president with a crime was not an option we could consider.”

He also said “it would be unfair to charge someone with a crime” if court proceedings could not happen, and that any potential testimony he might offer wouldn’t go beyond the report.

“There were multiple systematic efforts to interfere with the election, and that deserves the attention of every American,” he concluded.

He said he would shutter the special counsel’s office and he would return to private life. He took no questions after his comments.

Shortly after, President Donald Trump responded via Twitter..



Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019



We analyze Mueller’s first public statement.

Read the full transcript here.

