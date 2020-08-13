The Rights And Resources For Students With Special Needs

As school starts back up again for the fall, some districts have been debating how they’re going to instruct students safely, either in-person or virtually. Meanwhile, some parents have pooled their resources together to pay private instructors to teach in small learning groups.

But for those families with children identified as needing special education services, the next steps could be a challenge. Some parents say their children with disabilities are falling behind as a result of the distance learning. And other families are struggling to get access to the necessary resources during the pandemic.

Is your family feeling left behind by remote learning? Or has your child’s school done a great job keeping you updated and resourced?

This show is a part of our “Homeworked” series, on K-12 education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

