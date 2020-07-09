 Right Whale Now Critically Endangered, Global Group Finds | New Hampshire Public Radio

Right Whale Now Critically Endangered, Global Group Finds

  • A right whale swims entangled in fishing gear in ocean waters off New England.
    NOAA Fisheries

A worldwide conservation organization says the status of a rare species of whale has worsened to the point where it deserves greater attention from the global environmental community.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature said Thursday it is moving the North Atlantic right whale from "endangered" to "critically endangered" on its Red List of jeopardized species.

The Switzerland-based organization's Red List is one of the most-cited endangered species lists in the world.

The IUCN says the total population of the whales declined about 15% from 2011 to 2018. The population is estimated to be about 400 animals now.

