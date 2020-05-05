Rick Bright, Former Top Vaccine Scientist, Files Whistleblower Complaint

By 4 minutes ago
  • Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, is seen here in 2018.
    Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, is seen here in 2018.
    Toya Sarno Jordan / Bloomberg via Getty Images
Originally published on May 5, 2020 4:20 pm

The federal scientist who was director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has filed a whistleblower complaint with the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

Richard Bright was a high-ranking federal scientist focused on vaccine development and a deputy assistant secretary with the Department of Health and Human Services. Last month, Bright said he was transferred to a "less impactful position" at the National Institutes of Health after he was reluctant to promote the use of drugs such as hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients.

In the complaint, Bright alleges a range of government wrongdoing by Dr. Robert Kadlec, the assistant secretary of preparedness and response at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, and others.

At the time of his removal, Bright said he had been moved from his post because of his "insistence" that the government spend funds on "safe and scientifically vetted solutions" to address the coronavirus crisis and not on "drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit."

In the complaint, Bright says he raised concerns about the need to prepare for the coronavirus in January but encountered opposition from Trump administration officials. He says he was transferred out of BARDA in retaliation.

Bright says he stopped receiving a paycheck on April 20 and has not been assigned any further duties.

News of the whistleblower complaint was made public by his attorney on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Coronavirus Update: SEIU Union Calls for Safer Work Conditons; N.H. Courts Require Masks

By 1 hour ago
Sgt. Aaron Vezeau

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates. 

Lifelines: How The Stress Of COVID-19 Can Be Re-Traumatizing For Trauma Survivors

By & 1 hour ago
The Concord Monitor

All this week, as part of our series Lifelines, NHPR is looking at something that even in normal times, isn't easy to talk about -  trauma.

Linda Douglas is the trauma specialist at the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. She’s been working with victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in New Hampshire since 2005, and she regularly runs trainings on trauma for institutions across the state.

¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire?: nuevo noticiero radial en español disponible en el celular y otra

By Apr 30, 2020

 

[Traducido por María Aguirre Torres y Daniela Allee]  

NHPR junto a Granite State News Collaborative lanza un nuevo servicio de información para la comunidad hispanohablante 

Un nuevo noticiero radial en español es diseñado especialmente para comunicar lo más reciente sobre la emergencia sanitaria del COVID-19  y otras noticias del estado con la comunidad hispanohablante de New Hampshire. 