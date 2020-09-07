 Researchers Find A Drug That Could Allow Astronauts Spend Years In Space | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Researchers Find A Drug That Could Allow Astronauts Spend Years In Space

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on September 7, 2020 4:46 pm

An experimental drug let mice spend a month in the International Space Station's near-zero gravity without losing mass. It could help people spend years in space without major health consequences.