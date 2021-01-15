 Republicans In Rep. Rice's District Are Stunned He Voted To Impeach Trump | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Republicans In Rep. Rice's District Are Stunned He Voted To Impeach Trump

By Steve Harrison 1 hour ago
Originally published on January 15, 2021 6:21 am

Some Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump are facing strong criticism from their constituents. In South Carolina, Republicans believe Rep. Tom Rice will lose to a GOP challenger next year.