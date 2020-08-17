Republican U.S. Senate Candidates Bolduc, Messner Keep Focus On Shaheen In Debate

The two New Hampshire Republicans vying in their party’s U.S. Senate primary have met in their first debate on WKXL radio.

Retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc and lawyer Bryant "Corky" Messner mostly kept their focus on Democratic incumbent Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

Sign up for our Primarily Politics newsletter to get 2020 Election updates in your inbox.

Both candidates accused Jeanne Shaheen, who is seeking her third term in the Senate, of being too beholden to Democratic leaders and progressives.

Messner, who founded a Denver-based national law firm and has only voted in New Hampshire since 2018, repeatedly argued that Shaheen had gone Washington.

“We call her D.C. Jeanne Shaheen, because she is of D.C. and part of D.C. and it’s time for her to leave D.C.”

Bolduc, who grew up in Laconia, agreed that Shaheen need to be replaced but said it should be by someone who understands the needs of average New Hampshire citizens.

“You want to look at your next US senator and you want them to look like you. Not like somebody else, not like somebody from outside the state. Not like somebody they can’t associate with," Bolduc said.

Bolduc and Messer are slated to meet in at least two more debates before the September 9th primary.