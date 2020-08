The Republican National Convention Starts Monday. Here's What You Need To Know

The Republican National Convention is set to kick off on Monday, just days after Joe Biden accepted the Democratic Party's nomination, and will run through next Thursday.

A small number of Republican leaders will be physically present in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, but the rest of the convention will be largely virtual.

Originally, all four days of the convention were set for Charlotte. But President Trump moved the majority of the convention events to Jacksonville, Fla., in June after a dispute with North Carolina's governor about safety protocols for the coronavirus. Then in July, following a significant spike in cases in the Sunshine State, Trump canceled the Jacksonville events altogether.

Trump will now accept the nomination from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, though he is also expected to take part in all four nights of the convention.

Additional speakers will appear from various locations. According to the Trump campaign, the central convention location will be the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C.

Developing Schedule: Who's speaking and when?

The main theme of the Republican convention is "Honoring the Great American Story." Each night will feature remarks from political leaders as well as "everyday Americans whose stories are filled with hope and patriotism," per the Trump campaign.

Monday, "Land of Promise": During the day, a maximum of 336 delegates will convene in Charlotte, conduct the roll call vote and formally renominate Trump and Vice President Pence for the Republican Party's presidential ticket. It remains unclear who will speak Monday evening.

Tuesday, "Land of Opportunity": First lady Melania Trump is slated to speak, likely from the White House, on Tuesday night.

Wednesday, "Land of Heroes": Vice President Pence will speak from Baltimore, Md., at Fort McHenry on Wednesday.

Thursday, "Land of Greatness": Trump will deliver his acceptance speech Thursday evening from the White House.

Additional speakers (dates and times yet to be announced):

The convention is expected to also feature several prominent conservative leaders, including: South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Republicans will also hear from the parents of humanitarian aid worker Kayla Mueller, who was killed by ISIS in 2015; as well as Alice Johnson, a woman serving a life prison until Trump commuted her sentence, in part pushed by Kim Kardashian West.

Nick Sandmann, a former student of Covington Catholic High School, is also expected to speak. In January 2019, a video of Sandmann face-to-face with a Native American protester on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial went viral. Sandmann later sued several media organizations for their coverage of the events, which he said falsely represented what happened. (He recently settled with CNN and The Washington Post.)

Mark and Patricia McCloskey are set to participate in the convention, too — the McCloskeys garnered national attention in June for brandishing their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home in St. Louis. The couple face felony charges.

What else happens at the convention?

In past years, the Republicans have used the convention to finalize their party's updated platform and rules. Although as of mid-June, the Republican National Committee says they will not be updating their 2016 party platform and will keep it as is until 2024. It also remains unclear if the RNC plans to publicly update the party's rules.

How do I watch the convention?

Visit NPR.org for live video, analysis and fact-checking; listen to NPR's special coverage on many public radio stations. Subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast for a post-convention recap each night.