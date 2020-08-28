 Report: Student Fired Gun At Concord School Employee Before Killing Himself | New Hampshire Public Radio

Report: Student Fired Gun At Concord School Employee Before Killing Himself

By 12 minutes ago

Credit NHPR Photo

Investigators have released additional information about a school shooting in Concord that took place in February.

Police responded to a call at the Second Start alternative high school in Concord on Feb. 5. Law enforcement initially said a 17-year old killed himself with a gunshot, and that they were investigating reports of additional shots. 

In a new report, investigators say the student first fired a Ruger 380 at a school employee, striking the desk she was sitting behind. He then turned the gun on himself. 

Concord Police are declining to say where in the building the shooting took place, but say no other students were present. 

Officials say the unnamed student obtained the gun from someone described only as an acquaintance.

Tags: 
School Shooting
Concord
second start

Related Content

State Unveils Website To Track School Safety Efforts

By Mar 7, 2019
Sarah Gibson for NHPR

 

Governor Sununu unveiled a website Thursday he's calling a "one-stop shop" for resources on school safety.

 

The website highlights the 59 recommendations from The School Safety Preparedness Task Force, which Sununu convened in the wake of the Parkland school shooting last year.

Conval Student Charged With School Shooting Threat In Jail Without Bail

By Nov 16, 2018

A Conval Regional High School student allegedly involved in a school shooting threat last week is being held without bond in a Manchester jail.

According to police, Anthony Wheeler of Antrim posted a picture on Snapchat last week of another Conval student dressed up like one of the Columbine school shooters and holding guns.

A caption read: "Don’t go to school on Wednesday."

Police have not revealed whether the guns in the photo were real, but all district schools were closed on Wednesday as a result.

Online Threat Closes ConVal Schools For a Day

By Nov 7, 2018
File

All schools in the Con-Val Regional School District were closed today because of an online threat of school violence. 

At 6 this morning, Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders received a call from Peterborough police that they were investigating reports of a school shooting threat posted on social media. 

School buses already en route to school turned back and delivered students home. 

The superintendent told the Monadnock Ledger Transcript that police interviewed three Con-Val High School students believed to be involved in posting the threat.  