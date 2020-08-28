Report: Student Fired Gun At Concord School Employee Before Killing Himself

Investigators have released additional information about a school shooting in Concord that took place in February.

Police responded to a call at the Second Start alternative high school in Concord on Feb. 5. Law enforcement initially said a 17-year old killed himself with a gunshot, and that they were investigating reports of additional shots.

In a new report, investigators say the student first fired a Ruger 380 at a school employee, striking the desk she was sitting behind. He then turned the gun on himself.

Concord Police are declining to say where in the building the shooting took place, but say no other students were present.

Officials say the unnamed student obtained the gun from someone described only as an acquaintance.