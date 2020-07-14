 Report Outlines Evidence Against Former Concord Teacher Accused Of Sexual Assault | New Hampshire Public Radio

Report Outlines Evidence Against Former Concord Teacher Accused Of Sexual Assault

  • Concord High School.
    Dan Tuohy / NHPR

A newly released report sheds some light on how the Concord School District handled a teacher accused of having inappropriate relationships with students and sexually assaulting one of them.

A redacted version of the report, completed last year by an independent law firm, comes after a lawsuit and many calls from parents for more transparency on how Concord handled concerns about former special education teacher Primo “Howie” Leung.

The report says there is "overwhelming evidence" that Leung violated numerous policies while pursuing relationships with female students. And it says that former principal Tom Sica and former Superintendent Terri Forsten ignored red flags and did not respond effectively to concerns about Leung.

Forsten and Sica resigned last fall.

Leung is facing multiple charges of sexually assaulting a child. His case has lead to over a year of tumult in the Concord School district and legislation in the State House.

A bipartisan bill headed to the governors' desk would make it a felony for a school employee or volunteer to have sexual contact with students up to 10 months after their graduation.

Howie Leung
Concord
Concord High School
Sexual Assault

