Replay: 2021 Summer Book Show

Have you found the time to read more this past year or have you had less time or an inability to focus on the written word lately? Our annual Summer Book Show is back, and our indie booksellers have lots of titles to add to your "To Be Read" pile. Several authors are revisiting mythology, as well as revisiting American history. There's plenty of fiction for the beach or the pool, too, of course, as well as fantasy and compelling autobiographies. What are you looking forward to reading this summer?
Airdate: Wednesday, June 16. This show was originally broadcast on June 1, 2021.
GUESTS:
- Dan Chartrand - owner of Water Street Bookstore in Exeter.
- Michael Herrmann - owner of Gibson's Bookstore in Concord.
- Benjamin Pasley - general manager, Bookery Manchester.
Gibson's Bookstore Top Books Summer 2021
Fiction
- The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris
- Ridgeline by Michael Punke
- Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
- The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz
- Unsettled Ground by Claire Fuller
- That Summer by Jennifer Weiner
- Libertie by Kaitlyn Greenridge
- Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia
- Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian
Non-fiction
- The Plague Year Lawrence Wright
- The Premonition by Michael Lewis
- The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green
- The Burning Blue by Kevin Cook
- Madhouse at the End of the Earth by Julian Sancton
- The Heartbeat of Trees by Peter Wohlleben
- Hummingbird’s Gift by Sy Montgomery
- You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey by Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar
- Nice Racism by Robin DiAngelo (June 28)
Water Street Books Top Books for Summer 2021
Non-Fiction
- Broken Horses: A Memoir by Brandi Carlisle
- The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice by Scott Ellsworth
- Swimming to the Top of the Tide: Finding Life Where Land and Water Meet by Patricia Hanlon
- The Ugly Cry: A Memoir by Danielle Henderson (Due Out 6/8/2021)
- The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, & Dreams Deferred by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein
- Better, Not Bitter: Living on Purpose in the Pursuit of Racial Justice by Yusef Salaam of the Exonerated Five
- How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America by Clint Smith
- The Haunting of Alma Fielding: A True Ghost Story by Kate Summerscale
- A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds by Scott Weidensaul
- Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner
Fiction
- While Justice Sleeps: A Novel by Stacey Abrams
- I’m Waiting for You: And Other Stories by Kim Bo-Young
- The Music of Bees: A Novel by Eileen Garvin
- The Other Black Girl: A Novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris
- Whereabouts: A Novel by Jhumpa Lahiri
- The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren
- Rabbits: A Novel by Terry Miles
- Great Circle: A Novel by Maggie Shipstead
- Secrets of Happiness: A Novel by Joan Silber
- Project Hail Mary: A Novel by Andy Weir
And Three More From New Hampshire Authors
- Tender the River: Poems by Matt W. Miller
- The Hummingbirds’ Gift: Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal On Wings by Sy Mongomery
- Smoking Lovely: The Remix by Willie Perdomo