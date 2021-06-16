Replay: 2021 Summer Book Show

Have you found the time to read more this past year or have you had less time or an inability to focus on the written word lately? Our annual Summer Book Show is back, and our indie booksellers have lots of titles to add to your "To Be Read" pile. Several authors are revisiting mythology, as well as revisiting American history. There's plenty of fiction for the beach or the pool, too, of course, as well as fantasy and compelling autobiographies. What are you looking forward to reading this summer?

Airdate: Wednesday, June 16. This show was originally broadcast on June 1, 2021.

GUESTS:

Dan Chartrand - owner of Water Street Bookstore in Exeter.

- owner of Water Street Bookstore in Exeter. Michael Herrmann - owner of Gibson's Bookstore in Concord.

- owner of Gibson's Bookstore in Concord. Benjamin Pasley - general manager, Bookery Manchester.

Gibson's Bookstore Top Books Summer 2021

Fiction

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris

Ridgeline by Michael Punke

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz

Unsettled Ground by Claire Fuller

That Summer by Jennifer Weiner

Libertie by Kaitlyn Greenridge

Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia

Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian

Non-fiction

The Plague Year Lawrence Wright

The Premonition by Michael Lewis

The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green

The Burning Blue by Kevin Cook

Madhouse at the End of the Earth by Julian Sancton

The Heartbeat of Trees by Peter Wohlleben

Hummingbird’s Gift by Sy Montgomery

You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey by Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar

Nice Racism by Robin DiAngelo (June 28)

Water Street Books Top Books for Summer 2021

Non-Fiction

Broken Horses: A Memoir by Brandi Carlisle

The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice by Scott Ellsworth

Swimming to the Top of the Tide: Finding Life Where Land and Water Meet by Patricia Hanlon

The Ugly Cry: A Memoir by Danielle Henderson (Due Out 6/8/2021)

The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, & Dreams Deferred by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein

Better, Not Bitter: Living on Purpose in the Pursuit of Racial Justice by Yusef Salaam of the Exonerated Five

How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America by Clint Smith

The Haunting of Alma Fielding: A True Ghost Story by Kate Summerscale

A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds by Scott Weidensaul

Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner

Fiction

While Justice Sleeps: A Novel by Stacey Abrams

I’m Waiting for You: And Other Stories by Kim Bo-Young

The Music of Bees: A Novel by Eileen Garvin

The Other Black Girl: A Novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris

Whereabouts: A Novel by Jhumpa Lahiri

The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren

Rabbits: A Novel by Terry Miles

Great Circle: A Novel by Maggie Shipstead

Secrets of Happiness: A Novel by Joan Silber

Project Hail Mary: A Novel by Andy Weir

And Three More From New Hampshire Authors