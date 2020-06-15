Reflecting On Remote Learning And Turning Toward The Fall

Now that the school year has largely concluded for New Hampshire districts across the state, we turn our attention to what education might look like this fall.
We reflect on how remote learning went, review what we've learned, and discuss what options are available for the upcoming academic year, whether that is more remote learning, a transtion back to in-person learning, or a hybrid model of both methods.
Air date: Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Elizabeth Darlington - learning specialist at Frances C Richmond Middle School.
- Scott Laliberte - Superintendent of Londonderry School District.
- Dean Cascadden - Superintendent of SAU67.
- Meg Cleary - Chemistry teacher at Hollis-Brookline High School.