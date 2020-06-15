Related Program: 
The Exchange

Reflecting On Remote Learning And Turning Toward The Fall

By The Exchange 7 minutes ago

Credit Needpix

Now that the school year has largely concluded for New Hampshire districts across the state, we turn our attention to what education might look like this fall.

We reflect on how remote learning went, review what we've learned, and discuss what options are available for the upcoming academic year, whether that is more remote learning, a transtion back to in-person learning, or a hybrid model of both methods. 

Air date: Tuesday, June 16, 2020. 

