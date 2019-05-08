Redrawing Electoral Districts: How Should New Hampshire Determine District Lines?

Every ten years, states redefine the boundaries that determine congressional and legislative seats, as well as local offices. This year, a bill in New Hampshire aims to reduce gerrymandering, the practice of configuring lines to gain partisan advantage. We look at this proposal, and our current political maps, and conversations around gerrymandering nationally.

This show airs live at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, and again at 7 p.m.

GUESTS: