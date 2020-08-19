In the months since the coronavirus changed life as we knew it, people have been turning to everything from film, literature and music to understand the collective moment we’re living through. For some, it’s been a moment to check in on their loved ones and keep in touch in a time that necessitates connection. But in the case of rapper and producer Oddisee, it’s been both a moment of reflection and creation.

His latest EP, “Odd Cure,” is a mix of new songs and phone calls he recorded during the pandemic. He started the project during a two week quarantine in his studio after returning to the U.S. from overseas. Utilizing audio of phone calls to his grandmother, the new EP paints a portrait of Oddisee, born Amir Mohamed el Khalifa, as a grandson, father, and husband in the age of coronavirus.

We talk to him about his latest project, growing up in the Washington, D.C. area and what’s next.

You can listen to “Odd Cure” below.

