Psychotherapist Esther Perel Helps You With Your Work Problems

It’s safe to say working in 2020 is a little different than it has been in years past.

Many Americans are swapping their conference room meetings for Zoom calls, their water cooler chat for Slack and taking their happy hours virtual (we think the place that happens is still Zoom. But if there’s a happy hour specific platform we should know about…you know how to reach us).

As we’ve been talking about all year, setting boundaries on a balance between work and life, communicating well with coworkers and making sure you stay productive can be tricky. And for navigating this fraught new world, 1A is turning once again to the very best — Esther Perel.

Psychotherapist Esther Perel’s latest podcast is called “How’s Work.” And she’s answering your questions about navigating the world of working successfully with others from home.

