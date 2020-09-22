Prosecutors Drop Assault Charges Against Wife Who Claims Former Police Officer Abused Her

Prosecutors are dropping assault charges filed against a woman who claims she was the victim in a domestic violence case involving a former Dover police officer.

In July, Sarah Letendre was arrested after Ronald “RJ” Letendre, her husband, called 9-1-1 alleging she was attacking him inside their Rollinsford home. RJ Letendre was later fired by the Dover Police Department and is now under criminal investigation by the Strafford County Attorney’s office.

Sarah Letendre suffered broken ribs during the July 10 altercation. After her release from custody and a nearby hospital, Rollinsford police attempted to arrest her a second time for allegedly violating a no contact order. Letendre fled the scene, according to police, resulting in additional criminal charges that remain in place.

Sarah Letendre's arrest gained attention on social media and led to several rallies in Dover and Rollinsford over how her case was handled.

In court paperwork, she claims she was repeatedly abused by her husband, who is a former mixed martial arts competitor. Her family maintains that Rollinsford police showed favoritism toward a fellow law enforcement officer the night of her arrest.

After an investigation, Merrimack County Attorney Robin Davis says she will drop simple assault charges against Sarah Letendre. Charges related to her fleeing from law enforcement, however, remain in place.

“I’m hoping as co-parents and community members, they are able to move forward in a positive way,” said Davis.

Last month, Dover Police Chief William Breault announced on Facebook that he was firing Letendre “due to multiple violations of departmental policy.”

The Strafford County Attorney’s Office says it is now investigating possible criminal charges against RJ Letendre. County Attorney Tom Velardi declined to comment on if that investigation stems from the domestic violence allegations, or from Letendre’s conduct as a police officer.

Editor's note: The state's confidential domestic violence hotline can be reached at 866-644-3574