 Prosecutors Drop Assault Charges Against Wife Who Claims Former Police Officer Abused Her | New Hampshire Public Radio

Prosecutors Drop Assault Charges Against Wife Who Claims Former Police Officer Abused Her

By 11 minutes ago

Prosecutors are dismissing simple assault charges against Sarah Letendre.
Credit Courtesy

Prosecutors are dropping assault charges filed against a woman who claims she was the victim in a domestic violence case involving a former Dover police officer.

In July, Sarah Letendre was arrested after Ronald “RJ” Letendre, her husband, called 9-1-1 alleging she was attacking him inside their Rollinsford home. RJ Letendre was later fired by the Dover Police Department and is now under criminal investigation by the Strafford County Attorney’s office. 

Sarah Letendre suffered broken ribs during the July 10 altercation. After her release from custody and a nearby hospital, Rollinsford police attempted to arrest her a second time for allegedly violating a no contact order. Letendre fled the scene, according to police, resulting in additional criminal charges that remain in place.

Sarah Letendre's arrest gained attention on social media and led to several rallies in Dover and Rollinsford over how her case was handled.

In court paperwork, she claims she was repeatedly abused by her husband, who is a former mixed martial arts competitor. Her family maintains that Rollinsford police showed favoritism toward a fellow law enforcement officer the night of her arrest.

After an investigation, Merrimack County Attorney Robin Davis says she will drop simple assault charges against Sarah Letendre. Charges related to her fleeing from law enforcement, however, remain in place.

“I’m hoping as co-parents and community members, they are able to move forward in a positive way,” said Davis. 

Last month, Dover Police Chief William Breault announced on Facebook that he was firing Letendre “due to multiple violations of departmental policy.”

The Strafford County Attorney’s Office says it is now investigating possible criminal charges against RJ Letendre. County Attorney Tom Velardi declined to comment on if that investigation stems from the domestic violence allegations, or from Letendre’s conduct as a police officer.

Editor's note: The state's confidential domestic violence hotline can be reached at 866-644-3574

Tags: 
domestic abuse
Dover
rollinsford

Related Content

Dover Police Officer Fired Following Domestic Violence Allegations

By Aug 28, 2020
Lisa McCauley via Flickr / https://flic.kr/p/9VUmRa

The Dover Police Department has fired an officer after an altercation with his wife left her with multiple rib fractures.

Ronald “RJ” Letendre, a former mixed martial arts fighter, has been on leave from the department since July 10, when he called 911 alleging his wife Sarah was assaulting him inside their Rollinsford home. She was arrested by Rollinsford police and charged with simple assault.

Domestic Violence Call Results in Arrest of Officer's Wife; Family Claims He Is the Abuser

By Jul 16, 2020
Sarah Letendre photographed smiling, wearing a hat
Courtesy

Both the Rollinsford and Dover police departments are undertaking internal investigations following a domestic violence call last week that resulted in the arrest of an off-duty police officer’s wife.

Staying Home When Home Isn't Safe: Domestic Violence During A Pandemic

By The Exchange Apr 8, 2020
Cori Princell; NHPR

Stay-at-home orders and quarantine measures may have life-threatening consequences for those experiencing domestic/intimate partner violence, and also present challenges for law enforcement and support organizations. 

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 866-644-3574.

Air date: Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 10-11 a.m.