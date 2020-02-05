Primary Countdown Blog: Candidates Talk Climate, Electability With Six Days To Go

By 27 minutes ago
  • Bernie Sanders campaigns in Derry before flying to Washington D.C to cast his vote in Donald Trump's impeachment trial
    View Slideshow 1 of 7
    Bernie Sanders campaigns in Derry before flying to Washington D.C to cast his vote in Donald Trump's impeachment trial
    Jason Moon for NHPR
  • Sanders takes the stage at his first post-Iowa event in Milford, New Hampshire
    View Slideshow 2 of 7
    Sanders takes the stage at his first post-Iowa event in Milford, New Hampshire
    Jason Moon | NHPR
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigning in New Hampshire Tuesday
    View Slideshow 3 of 7
    Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigning in New Hampshire Tuesday
    Josh Rogers | NHPR
  • Elizabeth Warren holds a rally at Keene State College on Tuesday morning
    View Slideshow 4 of 7
    Elizabeth Warren holds a rally at Keene State College on Tuesday morning
    Sarah Gibson | NHPR
  • Andrew Yang campaigns at Colby Sawyer College in New London Tuesday
    View Slideshow 5 of 7
    Andrew Yang campaigns at Colby Sawyer College in New London Tuesday
    Todd Bookman | NHPR
  • Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg wave to the audience at the Rex Theatre in Manchester on Feb. 4, 2020.
    View Slideshow 6 of 7
    Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg wave to the audience at the Rex Theatre in Manchester on Feb. 4, 2020.
    Dan Tuohy | NHPR
  • Mayor to mayor: Pete Buttigieg has coffee with Nashua mayor Jim Donchess, who's endorsed Buttigieg in the N.H. primary. 2/4/2020,
    View Slideshow 7 of 7
    Mayor to mayor: Pete Buttigieg has coffee with Nashua mayor Jim Donchess, who's endorsed Buttigieg in the N.H. primary. 2/4/2020,
    Lauren Chooljian | NHPR

It's the final stretch before the first primary ballots will be cast in New Hampshire, and candidates are criss-crossing the state to make their final case to voters here.

Bookmark this page for updates on what the candidates are up to in these final days, what Granite State voters are saying, and more.

To find out where and when the candidates are appearing in New Hampshire, click here for our 2020 Candidate Tracker.

Related: Click here to see all of NHPR's Primary coverage, including issue explainers, candidate interviews, and more. Click here to listen to Stranglehold, NHPR's podcast about the New Hampshire Primary.

4:25 p.m.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told a crowd in Derry that he is the best candidate to beat Donald Trump in the election. He also said Democrats will need historic turnout levels to compete in November.

"I believe the old fashioned status quo politics is not going to generate the kind of energy and excitement we need to bring working class people into the political process - to bring young people into the political process to grow the base.

Immediately following the event, Sanders left the state for Washington, D.C. to cast his vote in Donald Trump's impeachment trial.  

2:00 p.m.

NHPR's Annie Ropeik is covering a candidate climate forum in Concord today. Click here to read more, and to find out where the candidates stand on climate change.

Bernie Sanders campaigning in Derry, N.H.
Credit Jason Moon / NHPR

1:00 p.m. 

Campaigning in Derry, Bernie Sanders talked about health care, his Medicare for All plan, tuition-free college, and the impeachment trial. He is heading back to Washington for a vote on the two articles of impeachment for President Trump.

The Vermont senator also addressed electability. He says the status quo won't generate enough turnout to beat Trump in November. "We need to grow the base," he said.  

State Rep. Renny Cushing spoke ahead of Sanders. He recounted the successful effort to abolish New Hampshire's death penalty law - overturning the governor's veto - and he gave Sanders some credit for changing the national political debate on the issue, NHPR's Jason Moon reports. 

In Nashua, Sen. Elizabeth Warren also talked about the impeachment trial, and likely acquittal for Trump along partylines. "For Republicans to lock arms and declare that their loyalty to a person in the White House rather than the constitution of the United States is a crisis," she said. 

Elizabeth Warren fielding questions in Nashua.
Credit Sarah Gibson / NHPR

The only recourse is for Democrats to vote him out of office in November, she added.

7:00 a.m.

After a day of confusion and incomplete information, the two candidates who, at least for now, appear to have finished first and second in the Iowa Caucuses – Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders – spoke to enthusiastic crowds Tuesday evening. Both of them claimed Iowa victories...in New Hampshire.

Click here for the story by Jason Moon and Lauren Chooljian

6:30 p.m.  

NHPR's Jason Moon is covering this evening's Bernie Sanders event in Milford.

5:10 p.m.

The results are in - partially - for the Iowa caucuses. Iowa Democratic party chair Troy Price says the issues surrounding the party's inability to report results are "unacceptable." He also assured reporters that the raw data behind the results is secure.

Click here for NPR's live blog with real-time results of from Iowa.

With 62 percent reporting, the delegate count puts Pete Buttigieg in a narrow lead with 26.9% over Bernie Sanders, who holds 25.1%. Elizabeth Warren stands in third place with 18.3%, with Joe Biden in fourth place at 15.6%.

Amy Klobuchar has 12.6%, Andrew Yang has 1.1%, and Tom Steyer has .3%. Mike Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard are both at 0%

Price says the state party will continue to tabulate results carefully until 100 percent of the results can be resported accurately.

4:20 p.m.

Joe Biden's first event today was a speech in Nashua.

"So we don't know precisely how many delegates we have and how many we'll get but I feel really good about getting more than our fair share, and now its time for New Hampshire to speak...loudly," he said.

At a later stop n Nashua, Biden defended his approach to heath care, which would create a public option for Medicare. And he criticized Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' Medicare for all proposal. Biden said Sanders wouldn't be able to get the idea through Congress and hasn't spelled out how he'd pay for it.

- Josh Rogers

Credit Josh Rogers | NHPR

3:55 p.m.

After a late night in Iowa, Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is hosting "Get Out The Vote" rallies across the state today. At a rally in Concord, she said that although results from Iowa are unknown, she feels good about her performance there.

"We won so many precincts and delegates that I don't think people gave us a chance to win," she said. "And it had this grassroots feeling that New Hampshire would be proud about.

Klobuchar returns to Washington tomorrow to vote in the impeachment trial. 

- Alex McOwen

Kim DeStefano of Pembroke says she’s close to supporting Klobuchar—but not yet— she’s going to hear Pete Buttigieg tonight.
Credit Dan Tuohy | NHPR

2:40 p.m.

Andrew Yang addresses electability, if he becomes the Democratic nominee for President.

NHPR's Todd Bookman followed his campaign to an event at Colby Sawyer College today:

2:30 p.m.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, after a rally at NHTI-Concord, said she's appealing directly to New Hampshire voters. And she quoted the late Sen. John McCain, a two-time GOP N.H. primary winner: "'There's nothing more liberating than a cause larger than yourself,' and that is this election."

12:40 p.m.

Voters gathering for Warren's first event of the week said they are frustrated with the delayed Iowa caucus results. Warren later told reporters that the Iowa Democratic Party should "get it together" and announce a complete and accurate account.

10:20 a.m.

With the Iowa caucus over - though not yet decided - every major Democrat will be campaigning in New Hampshire today. In the noon hour alone, Joe Biden will visit Nashua, Amy Klobuchar will campaign in Concord, Andrew Yang will hit New London, Pete Buttigieg will make a stop in Hampton, and Elizabeth Warren will be in Keene. 

Bernie Sanders, who won the primary by a landslide in 2016, has an evening rally planned for Milford.

- Josh Rogers

(Click here for our 2020 Primary Tracker for a calendar of events.)

Earlier this morning, NHPR's Lauren Chooljian caught up with Pete Buttigieg in Nashua:

Tags: 
2020 Primary

Related Content

2020 N.H. Primary Candidate Tracker: Where and When to See the Candidates

By Jun 27, 2019
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

NHPR is following the 2020 Presidential Primary candidates on the trail, and so can you. We've created a handy calendar so you can see which candidates are appearing when - and where - across the Granite State.

A Complicated Map To Victory: The New Hampshire Towns To Watch On Primary Day

By Dante Scala Feb 4, 2020
NHPR Staff

Four years ago, the dynamics of the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary were elemental. Voters were either in with establishment frontrunner Hillary Clinton, or they joined forces with the outsider, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. In the end, the “outs” had it: Sanders won in a landslide, sweeping every county in the state by double-digit margins.

This time, the map to victory in New Hampshire may be more complicated for Sanders and his wide array of competitors.

History Shows Winning Iowa Doesn't Guarantee Success in New Hampshire

By & Feb 3, 2020
Photos via Wikimedia Commons

Tonight, Iowans will take to school gymnasiums and church basements to select their preferred presidential candidates. 

Tomorrow, voters in the other state that likes to call itself “first” will wake up, read the Iowa results, and then possibly go in their own direction.

From Trolley Tour to Trivia Night, Manchester Embraces Its Moment in the N.H. Primary Spotlight

By Feb 3, 2020
Casey McDermott, NHPR

The New Hampshire primary is just eight days away, and will bring with it a caravan of presidential candidates, campaign staffers and national news teams. The state's largest city, Manchester, is eager to capitalize on its impending moment in the political spotlight — and to celebrate its role as the primary's epicenter. 