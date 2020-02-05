Primary Countdown Blog: Candidates Talk Climate, Electability With Six Days To Go

It's the final stretch before the first primary ballots will be cast in New Hampshire, and candidates are criss-crossing the state to make their final case to voters here.

4:25 p.m.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told a crowd in Derry that he is the best candidate to beat Donald Trump in the election. He also said Democrats will need historic turnout levels to compete in November.

"I believe the old fashioned status quo politics is not going to generate the kind of energy and excitement we need to bring working class people into the political process - to bring young people into the political process to grow the base.

Immediately following the event, Sanders left the state for Washington, D.C. to cast his vote in Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

2:00 p.m.

NHPR's Annie Ropeik is covering a candidate climate forum in Concord today. Click here to read more, and to find out where the candidates stand on climate change.

trump supporters have arrived at the 2020 candidates' climate forum in concord - they brought a grill and a truck playing CNN clips about various scandals #NHPolitics pic.twitter.com/dy6YMxVBc9 — Annie Ropeik (@aropeik) February 5, 2020

1:00 p.m.

Campaigning in Derry, Bernie Sanders talked about health care, his Medicare for All plan, tuition-free college, and the impeachment trial. He is heading back to Washington for a vote on the two articles of impeachment for President Trump.

The Vermont senator also addressed electability. He says the status quo won't generate enough turnout to beat Trump in November. "We need to grow the base," he said.

State Rep. Renny Cushing spoke ahead of Sanders. He recounted the successful effort to abolish New Hampshire's death penalty law - overturning the governor's veto - and he gave Sanders some credit for changing the national political debate on the issue, NHPR's Jason Moon reports.

In Nashua, Sen. Elizabeth Warren also talked about the impeachment trial, and likely acquittal for Trump along partylines. "For Republicans to lock arms and declare that their loyalty to a person in the White House rather than the constitution of the United States is a crisis," she said.

The only recourse is for Democrats to vote him out of office in November, she added.

The ⁦@ewarren⁩ campaign in Nashua handed out these “Unite the Party” signs, in keeping w/ the unity message that we heard a few days ago in Iowa. So far ⁦@ewarren⁩ not mentioning ⁦@PeteButtigieg⁩ or ⁦@BernieSanders⁩. #FITN pic.twitter.com/B2JtbL0qb9 — Sarah Gibson (@schadgibson) February 5, 2020

7:00 a.m.

After a day of confusion and incomplete information, the two candidates who, at least for now, appear to have finished first and second in the Iowa Caucuses – Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders – spoke to enthusiastic crowds Tuesday evening. Both of them claimed Iowa victories...in New Hampshire.

Click here for the story by Jason Moon and Lauren Chooljian

6:30 p.m.

NHPR's Jason Moon is covering this evening's Bernie Sanders event in Milford.

Warm up act at Sanders rally in Milford admits to not being the strokes. @nhpr #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/czWYBkSHcU — Jason Moon (@jasonmoonNHPR) February 4, 2020

5:10 p.m.

The results are in - partially - for the Iowa caucuses. Iowa Democratic party chair Troy Price says the issues surrounding the party's inability to report results are "unacceptable." He also assured reporters that the raw data behind the results is secure.

Click here for NPR's live blog with real-time results of from Iowa.

With 62 percent reporting, the delegate count puts Pete Buttigieg in a narrow lead with 26.9% over Bernie Sanders, who holds 25.1%. Elizabeth Warren stands in third place with 18.3%, with Joe Biden in fourth place at 15.6%.

Amy Klobuchar has 12.6%, Andrew Yang has 1.1%, and Tom Steyer has .3%. Mike Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard are both at 0%

Price says the state party will continue to tabulate results carefully until 100 percent of the results can be resported accurately.

In case anyone's interested, here's the latest #NHpolitics voter registration numbers, just updated today on the @NHSecretary's website: 276,385 Democrats

288,464 Republicans

415,871 Undeclared ("Independents")

980,720 Total — Casey McDermott (@caseymcdermott) February 4, 2020

4:20 p.m.

Joe Biden's first event today was a speech in Nashua.

"So we don't know precisely how many delegates we have and how many we'll get but I feel really good about getting more than our fair share, and now its time for New Hampshire to speak...loudly," he said.

At a later stop n Nashua, Biden defended his approach to heath care, which would create a public option for Medicare. And he criticized Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' Medicare for all proposal. Biden said Sanders wouldn't be able to get the idea through Congress and hasn't spelled out how he'd pay for it.

- Josh Rogers

3:55 p.m.

After a late night in Iowa, Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is hosting "Get Out The Vote" rallies across the state today. At a rally in Concord, she said that although results from Iowa are unknown, she feels good about her performance there.

"We won so many precincts and delegates that I don't think people gave us a chance to win," she said. "And it had this grassroots feeling that New Hampshire would be proud about.

Klobuchar returns to Washington tomorrow to vote in the impeachment trial.

- Alex McOwen

2:40 p.m.

Andrew Yang addresses electability, if he becomes the Democratic nominee for President.

NHPR's Todd Bookman followed his campaign to an event at Colby Sawyer College today:

On his electability in the general: “If I do make it through this process, I’m going to wreck him.” https://t.co/xit9vf33RX — Todd Bookman (@toddbookman) February 4, 2020

2:30 p.m.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, after a rally at NHTI-Concord, said she's appealing directly to New Hampshire voters. And she quoted the late Sen. John McCain, a two-time GOP N.H. primary winner: "'There's nothing more liberating than a cause larger than yourself,' and that is this election."

.@amyklobuchar says she’s appealing directly to the voters of NH, the base of her party and independents. Oh, and she “thrives in chaos.” #NHPRimary pic.twitter.com/z3DlM9wk2N — Dan Tuohy (@tuohy) February 4, 2020

“I think you hit 28 counties,” Biden says when he acknowledges surrogate campaigner and former Gov John Lynch. “I don’t know how many counties are in this state,” Biden continues. There are 10. — Josh Rogers (@joshrogersNHPR) February 4, 2020

12:40 p.m.

Voters gathering for Warren's first event of the week said they are frustrated with the delayed Iowa caucus results. Warren later told reporters that the Iowa Democratic Party should "get it together" and announce a complete and accurate account.

Big crowd in Keene waiting to see ⁦@ewarren⁩ a week from #FITN primary. pic.twitter.com/77nNyrHo0s — Sarah Gibson (@schadgibson) February 4, 2020

10:20 a.m.

With the Iowa caucus over - though not yet decided - every major Democrat will be campaigning in New Hampshire today. In the noon hour alone, Joe Biden will visit Nashua, Amy Klobuchar will campaign in Concord, Andrew Yang will hit New London, Pete Buttigieg will make a stop in Hampton, and Elizabeth Warren will be in Keene.

Bernie Sanders, who won the primary by a landslide in 2016, has an evening rally planned for Milford.

- Josh Rogers

(Click here for our 2020 Primary Tracker for a calendar of events.)

Earlier this morning, NHPR's Lauren Chooljian caught up with Pete Buttigieg in Nashua: