Primary Countdown Blog: Candidates Flock To New Hampshire Amid Caucus Confusion

It's the final stretch before the first primary ballots will be cast in New Hampshire, and candidates are criss-crossing the state to make their final case to voters here.

10:20 a.m.

With the Iowa caucus over - though not yet decided - every major Democrat will be campaigning in New Hampshire today. In the noon hour alone, Joe Biden will visit Nashua, Amy Klobuchar will campaign in Concord, Andrew Yang will hit New London, Pete Buttigieg will make a stop in Hampton, and Elizabeth Warren will be in Keene.

Bernie Sanders, who won the primary by a landslide in 2016, has an evening rally planned for Milford.

- Josh Rogers

Earlier this morning, NHPR's Lauren Chooljian caught up with Pete Buttigieg in Nashua: