Primary Countdown Blog: Candidates Flock To New Hampshire Amid Caucus Confusion

By 1 hour ago
  • Mayor to mayor: Pete Buttigieg has coffee with Nashua mayor Jim Donchess, who's endorsed Buttigieg in the N.H. primary. 2/4/2020,
    Mayor to mayor: Pete Buttigieg has coffee with Nashua mayor Jim Donchess, who's endorsed Buttigieg in the N.H. primary. 2/4/2020,
    Lauren Chooljian | NHPR

It's the final stretch before the first primary ballots will be cast in New Hampshire, and candidates are criss-crossing the state to make their final case to voters here.

Bookmark this page for updates on what the candidates are up to in these final days, what Granite State voters are saying, and more. To find out where and when the candidates are appearing in New Hampshire, click here for our 2020 Candidate Tracker.

Related: Click here to see all of NHPR's Primary coverage, including issue explainers, candidate interviews, and more. Click here to listen to Stranglehold, NHPR's podcast about the New Hampshire Primary.

10:20 a.m.

With the Iowa caucus over - though not yet decided - every major Democrat will be campaigning in New Hampshire today. In the noon hour alone, Joe Biden will visit Nashua, Amy Klobuchar will campaign in Concord, Andrew Yang will hit New London, Pete Buttigieg will make a stop in Hampton, and Elizabeth Warren will be in Keene. 

Bernie Sanders, who won the primary by a landslide in 2016, has an evening rally planned for Milford.

- Josh Rogers

(Click here for our 2020 Primary Tracker for a calendar of events.)

Earlier this morning, NHPR's Lauren Chooljian caught up with Pete Buttigieg in Nashua:

Tags: 
2020 Primary

Related Content

2020 N.H. Primary Candidate Tracker: Where and When to See the Candidates

By Jun 27, 2019
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

NHPR is following the 2020 Presidential Primary candidates on the trail, and so can you. We've created a handy calendar so you can see which candidates are appearing when - and where - across the Granite State.

A Complicated Map To Victory: The New Hampshire Towns To Watch On Primary Day

By Dante Scala 11 hours ago
NHPR Staff

Four years ago, the dynamics of the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary were elemental. Voters were either in with establishment frontrunner Hillary Clinton, or they joined forces with the outsider, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. In the end, the “outs” had it: Sanders won in a landslide, sweeping every county in the state by double-digit margins.

This time, the map to victory in New Hampshire may be more complicated for Sanders and his wide array of competitors.

History Shows Winning Iowa Doesn't Guarantee Success in New Hampshire

By & 21 hours ago
Photos via Wikimedia Commons

Tonight, Iowans will take to school gymnasiums and church basements to select their preferred presidential candidates. 

Tomorrow, voters in the other state that likes to call itself “first” will wake up, read the Iowa results, and then possibly go in their own direction.

From Trolley Tour to Trivia Night, Manchester Embraces Its Moment in the N.H. Primary Spotlight

By 21 hours ago
Casey McDermott, NHPR

The New Hampshire primary is just eight days away, and will bring with it a caravan of presidential candidates, campaign staffers and national news teams. The state's largest city, Manchester, is eager to capitalize on its impending moment in the political spotlight — and to celebrate its role as the primary's epicenter. 