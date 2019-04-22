Portsmouth Seeks Public Input On Open Space Preservation Plan

Portsmouth will take public input this summer on a new city-wide land preservation plan, announced Monday.

Portsmouth's master plan for 2025 says the Seacoast city should work to expand public access to open space, and conserve new public lands.

The city also completed an inventory in 2010 of more than 90 undeveloped public parcels, which total more than 900 acres of land.

Now, city officials want to prioritize those and other new green spaces for preservation and stewardship.

They say they want to improve connections between public lands, such as with trails, and account for a range of land uses, including recreation. The plan will also consider how make these green spaces adaptable to climate change.

The city has contracted with a Plymouth-based planning firm, and scheduled two forums for June where the public can weigh in.