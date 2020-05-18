Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Will 3D Print Coronavirus Test Swabs

By 1 hour ago

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard will 3D print up to 10,000 a day of these COVID-19 test swabs, made from surgical grade resin.
Credit Jim Cleveland / US Navy

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard will help the Army manufacture thousands of COVID-19 diagnostic test swabs.

The facility in Kittery, Maine will 3D print up to 10,000 swabs a day using surgical grade resin.

The long, bristled swabs are inserted into a person’s nose to get a sample that can determine if they have COVID-19. There have been widespread shortages of these swabs during the pandemic. 

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s 3D printing unit is also making face shields for COVID-19 response. In the past, the facility has used the printers to make submarine parts.

Officials say Portsmouth was the first facility to be trained by a new Army working group, focused on making COVID-19 supplies for review by the Food and Drug Administration.

With FDA approval, the swabs will be sterilized and deployed in COVID-19 testing kits.

