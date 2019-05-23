Portsmouth Debates Preservation of Carey Cottage, Built in 1887

Portsmouth will debate the future of a historic waterfront cottage at a meeting Thursday night.

Preservationists want to stop the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests from tearing the building down.

Carey Cottage dates to 1887. It sits on the Forest Society's Creek Farm conservation easement, which covers 36 acres of marshy shoreline on Sagamore Creek.

The Forest Society says it would cost $3 million to $5 million to rehabilitate the cottage. A nonprofit could take it over, but none has come forward.

So the Forest Society applied for a city permit to demolish the cottage. The city has since deemed the building "significant” as it reviews that permit.

Now a new advocacy group wants to raise funds so they can find a way to preserve Carey Cottage.

They'll push for the Forest Society to table its demolition plans at a city hearing Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.