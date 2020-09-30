 Portsmouth Church To Host Wedding For Family Connected To Maine "Super Spreader" Event | New Hampshire Public Radio

Portsmouth Church To Host Wedding For Family Connected To Maine "Super Spreader" Event

By 11 minutes ago

Credit Via southchurch.uu.org

Portsmouth's South Church will host a wedding ceremony despite concerns that attendees have ties to an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 in Maine.

Todd Bell, the pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Maine, officiated a wedding in August that health officials say is linked to hundreds of COVID cases, and at least eight deaths.

That pastor's son is scheduled to get married next month at the South Church in the the city's downtown district.

In a statement, the church's board said last week they learned the wedding was scheduled to go on as planned

"There had been ongoing communications with the wedding couple conveying that things were moving forward,” said Janis Wolak, the board’s chair.

The church plans to enforce social distancing and mask requirements at the ceremony. It says the wedding party has been receptive to its requests.

