Plymouth Is Latest N.H. Town To Adopt Mask Mandate

NHPR's Sean Hurley reported on a public debate on Plymouth's mask ordinance last month. David Nash of Plymouth says the mask ordinance is unconstitutional.
As a crowd of protesters gathered on the town common, the Plymouth Select Board voted four to one Monday night to mandate mask wearing in public spaces. The mandate goes into effect immediately.

Before the vote, Board member Neil McIver relayed a story about his father - a veteran of World War II who was later a doctor in Plymouth.

"There were many times that I saw him deal with epidemics and mass public health crises and he always took swift and decisive action," McIver said. " And I think we’ve been very fair about listening to everybody and evaluating all these concerns. And I think we need this."

Plymouth is now the 7th community in the state with a mask mandate. A handful of other New Hampshire towns and cities, including Lebanon, will consider ordinances of their own in the coming days.

