PHOTOS: N.H. Digs Out After Major Snow Storm

Snow blowers were the sound across New Hampshire on Thursday as residents dug out of more than 3 feet of snow in some places.

In Concord, Ron Rayner came out to help clear driveways. “Well, it’s one heck of a storm," he said. "I tell you I haven’t seen one like this in 40 years, four decades, great, fluffy, dry white snow, wonderful."

Concord got just over 24 inches of snow. Parts of Sullivan, Belknap and Merrimack topped 36 inches

The National Weather Service's storm warning was set to expire at 4 p.m. Thursday, but forecasters warned of possible dangerous driving conditions Thursday evening, including wind gusts and blowing snow.

The forecast calls for a mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees.