Photos: The Nation's Capital, Quiet And Guarded, Before Inauguration

By & Editor 1 hour ago
  • Security preparation continues in Washington, D.C., for Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
    Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Originally published on January 18, 2021 5:47 am

Washington, D.C., is in defense mode ahead of Wednesday's presidential inauguration.

Armored vehicles and troops are positioned around the Capitol and other government buildings. Many streets are closed, as authorities brace for protests and potential violence from supporters of President Trump and extremist groups who are threatening another assault like the one at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

National Guard soldiers have been arriving from all 50 states and three U.S. territories.

We take a look at the scene around the nation's capital city on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Carol Guzy for NPR
Eman Mohammed for NPR
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Eman Mohammed for NPR
Carol Guzy for NPR
Carol Guzy for NPR
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Carol Guzy for NPR
Eman Mohammed for NPR
Eman Mohammed for NPR
Carol Guzy for NPR
Tags: 
Insurrection at the Capitol
U.S. Capitol

