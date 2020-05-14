In Pennsylvania, Trump To Say Pandemic Shows Merit Of 'America First' Mantra

President Trump on Thursday wants to use a medical equipment distribution center in the swing state of Pennsylvania as the backdrop for his argument to bring manufacturing supply chains back to the United States from overseas.

Trump, who has long pushed to boost domestic manufacturing as part of his "America First" ethos, says the coronavirus pandemic proves his point.

Trump is scheduled to make his remarks at 2:15 p.m. ET after touring a distribution center in Allentown, Pa., owned by Owens & Minor, a company that makes masks and other personal protective equipment.

"Look, there's nothing good about what happened with the plague, OK — especially the death — but the one thing is, it said, 'Trump was right,'" Trump said in an interview that aired on Thursday on Fox Business News.

Most facilities that make active ingredients for medicine sold in the United States are offshore, according to Food and Drug Administration figures. The biggest suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients are India and China.

During the pandemic, the U.S. also has raced to find supplies of medical equipment and test supplies from abroad.

"I was getting a lot of fight back, even from people that I like a lot in Congress, and now they're not fighting," Trump said. "These stupid supply chains that are all over the world ... one little piece of the world goes bad, and the whole thing is messed up," he said.

Trump did not directly answer questions about whether he would seek to provide incentives for drug makers and other manufacturers to locate operations in the U.S., but he did allude to taxes or tariffs on production done overseas.

