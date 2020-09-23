 Pence Promises N.H. Rally Trump Will Fill Supreme Court Vacancy | New Hampshire Public Radio

Pence Promises N.H. Rally Trump Will Fill Supreme Court Vacancy

By 1 hour ago

Vice President Mike Pence, shown here in a 2018 photo, rallied Republican supporters in Gilford, N.H., on Tuesday.
Credit NHPR Photo

Vice President Mike Pence rallied a crowd of several hundred at Laconia Airport Tuesday. As NHPR's Josh Rogers reports, Pence stressed a few core Republican issues when making the case for President Trump's re-election.

Sign up here for Primarily Politics, NHPR's weekly politics newsletter.

Pence emphasized New Hampshire’s role in launching Trump in the 2016 primary. He also stressed what he cast as the administration’s unstinting support for police, the military, and for putting conservative judges on the bench whenever the opportunity arises.

“This Saturday, President Trump is going to nominate another principled conservative, a woman to the Supreme Court of the United States," he said. "And after the United States Senate fulfills their duty to advise and consent, we are going to fill that seat."

2020 Elections Guide: How To Vote Absentee Or At The Polls in N.H. During COVID-19

Pence argued that electing Joe Biden would result in a president captive to the liberal wing of his party. Pence also defended the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic - which has now claimed 200,000 American lives.

"I know in my heart that we have saved hundreds of thousands of American lives," Pence said.

Air Force Two, which was carrying the Vice President, returned to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport shortly after taking off last night. The plane reportedly returned after a bird strike; Reporters said Pence and his staff boarded a separate plane back to Joint Base Andrews.

NHPR's reporting is free, but it's not free to make. Support our journalism - become an NHPR member today.

Tags: 
2020 Elections
Mike Pence
Gilford
2020 Presidential Election

Related Content

2020 Elections Guide: How to Vote Absentee or at the Polls in N.H. During COVID-19

By Sep 21, 2020
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Whether you plan to cast an absentee ballot or plan to head to your local polling place on Election Day, or even if you haven’t yet finalized your voting plan and need more information to help make up your mind, NHPR can help. 

As Washington Debates Fate Of Supreme Court, Judicial Battles Come to N.H. Campaign Trail

By & Sep 22, 2020
Manchester InkLink

The brewing political fight over President Trump’s intention to quickly fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg may be centered in Washington and the U.S. Senate. But the political implications are far broader -- including here in New Hampshire.

Submit Your Questions: Election 2020 Candidate Debates From NHPR

By Sep 22, 2020

NHPR will host a series of debates in October, leading up to the Nov. 3 election.

Election 2020: The Exchange Candidate Debates from NHPR will air live during The Exchange on NHPR from 9-10 am. They will also broadcast on NHPR Facebook Live, and will air on NHPBS at a later date. The dates for the debates are being finalized. 