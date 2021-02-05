 Past Lives, Present Learnings: Preserving Black History Through Gravesites | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
The Exchange

Past Lives, Present Learnings: Preserving Black History Through Gravesites

By The Exchange 39 minutes ago

Gravesite for Sampson Battis.

  What can a graveyard tell you about civics, race, history, and memory? And how do gravesites of Black Americans in New Hampshire help us deepen our state, and nation's history?

Check out Past Lives, Present Learning, a project from Civics 101 and the Black Heritage Trail, which explores some of these historic locations in New Hampshire. 

Air date: Monday, February 8, 2021. 

GUESTS:

  • JerriAnne Boggis - Executive director of the Black Heritage Trail of NH;
  • Erica Armstrong Dunbar - Historian and author of the book Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave (about Ona Judge, who fled to freedom to New Hampshire
  • P. Gabrielle Foreman - Harriet Wilson scholar and Paterno Family Professor of American Literature and Professor of African American Studies and History at Penn State University; founding director of the Colored Conventions Project.

Produced by Christina Phillips. 

 

Take a few moments to fill out our listener survey. 

 

Tags: 
Black History Month
Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire
Ona Judge
Harriet Wilson

Related Content

A Rexamination of American History and American Icons

By The Exchange Dec 28, 2020

How well do you really know George Washington? If you’re picturing wooden teeth and a cherry tree, you will want to tune in for NHPR reporter Casey McDermott's conversation with historians Alexis Coe and Erica Armstrong Dunbar. Their work challenges conventional wisdom about this founding father and brings to the forefront Ona Judge, the runaway enslaved person he pursued to Portsmouth, N.H..

Air date: Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Originally aired June 24, 2020

In Newmarket, Calls To Put Up Statue Of Black Revolutionary War Hero

By Aug 21, 2020
Sean Hurley

With statues coming down around the country in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, NHPR’s Sean Hurley recently heard about one town in New Hampshire that is considering putting one up.