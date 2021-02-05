Past Lives, Present Learnings: Preserving Black History Through Gravesites

What can a graveyard tell you about civics, race, history, and memory? And how do gravesites of Black Americans in New Hampshire help us deepen our state, and nation's history?

Check out Past Lives, Present Learning, a project from Civics 101 and the Black Heritage Trail, which explores some of these historic locations in New Hampshire.

Air date: Monday, February 8, 2021.

GUESTS:

JerriAnne Boggis - Executive director of the Black Heritage Trail of NH;

Executive director of the Black Heritage Trail of NH; Erica Armstrong Dunbar - Historian and author of the book Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave (about Ona Judge, who fled to freedom to New Hampshire

Historian and author of the book Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave (about Ona Judge, who fled to freedom to New Hampshire P. Gabrielle Foreman - Harriet Wilson scholar and Paterno Family Professor of American Literature and Professor of African American Studies and History at Penn State University; founding director of the Colored Conventions Project.

Produced by Christina Phillips.

Take a few moments to fill out our listener survey.