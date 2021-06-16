 Parents Say Schools Must Make Up For Failing Kids With Disabilities During Pandemic | New Hampshire Public Radio
Parents Say Schools Must Make Up For Failing Kids With Disabilities During Pandemic

By & Rebecca Klein
June 16, 2021 5:22 pm

Families say schools must make up for all their children have lost after the special education services they have a legal right to were disrupted or stopped during the pandemic in many districts.