Pappas Introduces Bill To Prevent Discrimination Against Young Voters

New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas introduced a bill Thursday aimed at preventing age discrimination in voting.

Pappas says this legislation is particularly important during the pandemic, when access to the polls has been more limited.

“We’ve had voting hours restricted…restriction of polling places. And what we can’t afford to have happen is for efforts to be targeted against young voters or communities of color based on politics or based on political decision making.”

The Protect the Youth Vote Act act would define in law actions that violate the 26th Amendment which guarantees the right to vote for all citizens over the age of 18.

The act would also increase transparency around efforts to disenfranchise young voters and provide legal tools to address actions that undermine the youth vote.

