Pandemic Helps, Then Hurts Psychiatric Boarding Crisis in N.H.

The coronavirus pandemic has both helped and hurt when it comes to New Hampshire's longstanding problem of psychiatric patients waiting in emergency rooms for inpatient beds.

The number of patients dropped to zero in March when efforts to free up hospital space for COVID-19 patients had the welcome side effect of making more beds available at the state psychiatric hospital.

But the number was back up to more than 65 patients by last month.

The state plans to set up 16 transitional housing beds in Concord to give those leaving the hospital somewhere to go.

- Holly Ramer, Associated Press