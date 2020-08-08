 Pandemic Helps, Then Hurts Psychiatric Boarding Crisis in N.H. | New Hampshire Public Radio

Pandemic Helps, Then Hurts Psychiatric Boarding Crisis in N.H.

By 7 minutes ago

New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, N.H. (File photo)
Credit Paige Sutherland for NHPR

The coronavirus pandemic has both helped and hurt when it comes to New Hampshire's longstanding problem of psychiatric patients waiting in emergency rooms for inpatient beds.

Subscribe to NHPR's e-newsletters for more news and information in New Hampshire.

The number of patients dropped to zero in March when efforts to free up hospital space for COVID-19 patients had the welcome side effect of making more beds available at the state psychiatric hospital.

But the number was back up to more than 65 patients by last month.

The state plans to set up 16 transitional housing beds in Concord to give those leaving the hospital somewhere to go.

- Holly Ramer, Associated Press

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus Coverage - Health and Healthcare
mental health

Related Content

Coronavirus Update: N.H. Investigating Potential Outbreak at Windham Church

By 6 hours ago
CDC

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

MAP: Which N.H. Towns Mandate Masks?

By 22 hours ago
Dan Tuohy/NHPR

New Hampshire is the only state in the region without a statewide mask mandate. Citing coronavirus transmission concerns, several New Hampshire communities have decided to require that face coverings be worn in public.

Your FAQs Answered: What You Need To Know About Coronavirus In New Hampshire

By Aug 1, 2020
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

As NHPR tracks the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Hampshire, we’ve been asking you to tell us how your life is changing because of coronavirus - and we’ve welcomed your questions

Here, we answer some of your questions, and share other important information about the coronavirus and how to stay safe.