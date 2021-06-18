Outside/In: Introducing 'Windfall,' Plus A Staffing Announcement

A new series and an announcement: After 20 years of politicization and red tape, the U.S. is moving full speed ahead on plans to install thousands of wind turbines off the Atlantic coast.

Today, we’re proud to announce a special five-part series exploring this story, launching June 24. It’s called Windfall, and it follows the birth of a brand new industry in the U.S., one that will invest billions of dollars in our economy and reshape our coastal communities.

Giant corporations are retooling their business models, setting their sights on the climate problem and hoping to capitalize on offshore wind. But some of these corporations — including BP and Shell — are the same companies arguably responsible for climate change in the first place.

Windfall is the story of a promising green technology and the potential of wind power in a changing climate. And it’s a story about power… and who has the power to reshape our energy future.

The first episode will debut on the Outside/In feed on June 24, with new episodes weekly through July 22. Learn more at windfallpodcast.org.

Also, we share a big announcement about the staffing of Outside/In – a change that not only informs our reporting and transparency for the upcoming Windfall series, but impacts the future of the show as a whole.

