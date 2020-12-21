Related Program: Morning Edition Oregon Hospitals Told Not To Withhold Care Because Of A Person's Disability By Joseph Shapiro • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on December 21, 2020 6:02 am During a pandemic, doctors make hard choices about who gets care. Federal law says they can't rule out someone based on disability or age. But some worry the decisions are made behind closed doors. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.