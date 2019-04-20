Open Call for New Theme Music for The Exchange

Request for Proposals:

Since 1981, New Hampshire Public Radio has shaped the media landscape in the Granite State and beyond. Our mission to expand minds, spark connections and build stronger communities drives all we do. NHPR is broadcast from 14 different sites, making it by far New Hampshire’s largest (and only) statewide radio news service. Every week, NHPR is the choice of 170,000 listeners as a primary source of in-depth and intelligent news coverage, with thousands more viewing NHPR.org, following our social media sites or listening to our podcasts. Each day, New Hampshire Public Radio delivers several hours of local news reported by its award-winning news team. Locally produced programs and podcasts include The Exchange, Word of Mouth, The Folk Show, Outside/In, and Civics 101, among others. NHPR is the exclusive outlet for NPR News in the Granite State and broadcasts national weekly programs such as The Moth Radio Hour, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, and This American Life.

Project Summary

New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR) seeks proposals for a new theme song for our flagship locally-produced public affairs program, The Exchange.

Each day The Exchange examines the issues that matter to the people of New Hampshire, including state and national matters. As we wade into the weeds of policy, politics, the economy and the environment, we’re careful to keep the discussion relevant to our listeners. We cover these in a timely way and incorporate many different viewpoints to explore both surface and underlying issues. We’re also committed to telling the nuanced story of the state by examining its history and the people that make up its many communities, all the while curating a forum for them to share their experiences.

The theme, therefore, should capture the vitality not just of the program but of the state as a whole, capturing the spirt of political engagement here that defines our citizens, and the spirit of listener engagement that is a hallmark for this call-in program.

Deliverables

A 30-second and a 60-second version of the theme for various production uses.

No fewer than five variations of each version of the theme.

Final drafts must be delivered by 6 September, 2019.

Contractual Terms and Conditions:

Artist will be compensated with stipend to cover production expenses.

NHPR will be the sole rights holder .

Required Application Materials:

1 30-second draft composition of potential theme music for The Exchange.

1-3 audio recordings (.mp3, .mp4, WAV) of examples of your work (artist will maintain copyright of pieces submitted with application).

Artist Statement: What are you trying to convey with this composition? (200 words)

Resume and references.

Submit your compositions with supporting materials by noon on May 31st, 2019. Share application materials as attachment to email or via Dropbox link shared with aparrella@nhpr.org.