With Obamacare Enrollment Deadline Looming, N.H. Urges Insurance Sign-ups

With just days remaining in the open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act’s individual marketplace, public officials are encouraging people to sign up before it’s too late.

Open enrollment ends this Saturday, Dec. 15.

So far, enrollments have been down about 20 percent in New Hampshire compared to last year. State Insurance Department Commissioner John Elias says there are several factors behind that trend, including a reduction in the federal budget for public outreach.

“I think there’s also the fact that consumers know they will not be fined for going without health insurance in 2019 and that’s a new factor.”

Elias says people looking for help can find resources on the department's website or by calling 1-800-852-3416.

“Even if you’re currently in the marketplace and you auto-enrolled into another plan, make sure that plan is exactly what you wanted,” says Elias.

Meanwhile, community health centers around the state have been hosting open enrollment events to help people get signed up. The Manchester Community Health Center is hosting one such event on Thursday evening.