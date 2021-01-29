Related Program: Morning Edition Novavax Vaccine Effective, But Doesn't Work As Well Against South African Variant By Joe Palca • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on January 29, 2021 8:42 am There's another COVID-19 vaccine. This one was developed by the U.S. biotech company Novavax. It's almost 90% effective against the disease, but isn't as effective against the South African variant ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.