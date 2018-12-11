Nonprofits Sue To Block Seismic Tests Along Atlantic Coast

By 2 hours ago

Credit mikebaird / Flickr/Creative Commons

East Coast environmental groups are suing the Trump administration to block drilling activities in the Atlantic Ocean.

Federal officials issued permits last month for five companies to conduct offshore seismic tests in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

In their lawsuit, the nonprofits say those tests would harm endangered North Atlantic right whales and other wildlife.

And they say it's a precursor to actual oil and gas extraction in the Atlantic, including in New England - which they say could harm tourism and marine ecosystems.

Nearly all East Coast governors have said they oppose drilling off the East Coast, including New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu.

Tags: 
offshore drilling
Right Whales

Related Content

Opponents Say Seismic Tests Could Lead To Atlantic Oil Drilling, Harming Right Whales

By Nov 30, 2018
NOAA Fisheries

The Trump administration has approved a first step toward offshore oil and gas drilling on the Atlantic coast.

The National Marine Fisheries Service issued permits Friday for five private companies to conduct offshore seismic tests from New Jersey to Florida.

Offshore Drilling Opponents Question Feds At N.H. Info Session

By Mar 5, 2018
Annie Ropeik for NHPR

New Hampshire residents got some face time Monday with the federal staff behind a proposal to expand offshore drilling in the North Atlantic and elsewhere.

A couple dozen protesters and environmental advocates waved anti-drilling signs at passing cars outside a Concord hotel during the information session. 

Gov. Sununu Signals Opposition To Offshore Oil Drilling In North Atlantic

By Jan 5, 2018
Wikimedia commons

Governor Chris Sununu says he opposes oil drilling off New Hampshire's coast, as the federal government proposes opening the North Atlantic region and much of the nation's coastline to oil and gas production.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management wants to hold two auctions for offshore drilling space between New Jersey and Maine, in 2021 and 2023 – plus four more auctions in the South and Mid-Atlantic.