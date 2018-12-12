No Biohazard In Envelope Sent To New Hampshire Democrats

By 58 minutes ago

The New Hampshire Democratic Party headquarters on N. State Street in Concord

Police say nothing dangerous was detected in a suspicious envelope delivered to the New Hampshire Democratic Party office.

The office in Concord was evacuated Monday evening after an employee opened the envelope and noticed a suspicious substance, some of which may have gone airborne. No one was injured, and police said Tuesday that testing by the state public health lab found no hazardous substances.

Traffic was diverted around the area Monday night. The office reopened Tuesday afternoon. Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley says the incident is a reminder that working to support the party shouldn't mean fearing attack, and that political discourse should be more civil.

In August 2017, a vandal spray-painted the word "Nazis" on the New Hampshire Republican State Committee headquarters, also in Concord.

Tags: 
NH Democratic Party

