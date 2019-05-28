No Arrests At Memorial Day Border Patrol Checkpoint In Northern N.H.

(file photo)
Credit Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Border Patrol agents issued six immigration-related citations during a checkpoint in the northern New Hampshire town of Columbia on Memorial Day, but officials say that they made no arrests for immigration violations.

Rather, the tickets were issued to legal visitors of the United States who didn't have appropriate paperwork in their possession, as required by law.

Border Patrol says they made nine separate marijuana-related busts, but aren’t pursuing criminal charges in those cases. The agents used K9 teams during the stop.

The roadblock was set up on Route 3 in the tiny town of Columbia, which is near Colebrook, about 15 miles from the Canadian border.

In a statement, a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson says “Enforcement actions away from the border are within the jurisdiction of U.S. Border Patrol and performed as a means of preventing smuggling organizations from exploiting unmonitored roads and highways to travel to the interior of the United States. These operations are a vital tool for the U.S. Border Patrol’s national security efforts.”

In recent years, Border Patrol has carried out a series of controversial roadside checks on Interstate 93 in the town of Woodstock, N.H., nearly 90 miles from the international border.

Those checks resulted in the detention of at least two dozen people who overstayed their visas, including three minors. In addition, at least 16 legal residents were arrested on drug possession charges.  

The ACLU of New Hampshire successfully challenged those arrests, arguing that the New Hampshire Constitution protected citizens from the use of drug-sniffing dogs without reasonable suspicion of a crime.

Tags: 
border patrol
Immigration
border checkpoints

Related Content

Patrol Sees Spike in Illegal Crossings at Canadian Border

By Jul 24, 2018

 

While the Trump administration fortifies the southern border, there's growing concern over the number of foreigners entering the country illegally across the porous northern border with Canada.

People crossing the border between Vermont and Quebec have paid smugglers up to $4,000, usually payable when the immigrants reach their U.S. destination, according to officials and court documents.

While the number of arrests is tiny compared with the southern border, the human smuggling is just as sophisticated.

ACLU Of N.H. Holds 'Know Your Rights' Training In Response To I-93 Immigration Checkpoints

By Leila Goldstein Jul 19, 2018
Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The ACLU of New Hampshire held a Know Your Rights training in Concord Thursday night. The training was in response to the immigration checkpoints conducted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection along I-93.

Family Vacationing In N.H. Reeling After Arrest At Checkpoint 90 Miles From The Border

By Jul 6, 2018
Courtesy photo

Victoria is 23 and working her way through college. Over Memorial Day weekend, she and her parents piled into the car and drove from New York for a vacation in the North of New Hampshire.

Hanging out at the hotel, taking a ride on the Cog Railway, that kind of thing.