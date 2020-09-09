N.H.'s Most Beloved Animals

We check in on iconic New Hampshire wildlife. Following the death of Mink, the Upper Valley's infamous black bear, we recap her saga and what it demonstrates about human impacts on animals. Also, after a summer of heavy action on our lakes, we find out how loons are faring. And, we meet the state's new moose project leader and check in on the health of our moose population as they face warming winters.

Air date: Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

