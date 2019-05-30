NHPR Wins Multiple New Hampshire Press Association Awards

New Hampshire Public Radio received four first-place awards at the New Hampshire Press Association Distinguished Journalism Contest 2018 Awards Banquet.

The New Hampshire Press Association serves to promote, recognize and develop journalism throughout the state. The banquet—held at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester—recognized winners from 38 different categories. This year’s contest accepted entries from print, online and broadcast members, which were judged together to reflect New Hampshire’s evolving journalism landscape.

NHPR’s winning submissions included the Bear Brook podcast—a true-crime project on the role of genetic genealogy in forensic science, which has more than 5 million downloads to date—as well as Upper Valley/Monadnock Reporter Britta Greene’s feature piece on the nuisance of squirrels as unwelcome houseguests.

Reporters Casey McDermott, Todd Bookman and Annie Ropeik garnered accolades for their work, while NHPR and nhpr.org were recognized for general excellence.

The full list of NHPR’s winning submissions:

Crime/Court Reporting

First Place: Jason Moon for Bear Brook

General Excellence, Digital Presence

First Place: NHPR.org

Feature Story

First Place: Unwanted House Guests: Squirrels Wreaking Havoc in Homes Across N.H. (Britta Greene)

General Excellence, Radio

First Place: NHPR

General News

Second Place: Councilor Says N.H. Liquor Commission Aiding Cross-Border “Money Laundering” Scheme (Todd Bookman)

Investigative Story/Series

Third Place: Series investigating complaints of voter suppression and voter fraud—Voter Fraud in New Hampshire: Rhetoric Versus Reality (Casey McDermott)

General News Story

Third Place: At Coakley Landfill Site, Government Assurances Meet Public Fear (Annie Ropeik)

Congratulations to all the New Hampshire journalists recognized in this year’s competition!