NHPR Virtual and Live Event Calendar

NHPR Calendar of Virtual and Pandemic-oriented concerts, open mics, etc

July 13, 2020 edition

Daily (or every weekday)

Jud Caswell’s Morning Cordial Series ~ https://www.youtube.com/judcaswell or https://www.facebook.com/judcaswellmusic/playlist/429147271282854/ (see also his irregular, hour-long “Evening Cordial” home concert series.

Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17, 2020

Virtual Dance Musicians’ week “at” John C. Campbell Folk School ~ 9am July 13 through 9pm July 17 ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/757166801694642/ ~ As many of you know, July 13-17 are the official dates of Dance Musicians Week at John C. Campbell Folkschool in Brasstown, North Carolina. Though we can't be together in the idyllic JCCFS setting, Sue Songer, Betsy Branch, Andy Davis and I, Peter Siegel have planned a week of events that are accessible to all, including those. who have never attended. David Kaynor has been part of the conversations and we hope have a check in or two from him as well during the week. Read on or skip ahead to the rough draft of the schedule.

The silver lining of this "situation" we find ourselves in is that hundreds of you at once can tune in and participate in any form, as much or as little as you'd like throughout the week. Maybe you just want to listen to the music or perhaps take in a short workshop online. This is not meant to take the place of our unique real life community but we want to provide a space to recapture our decades- long tradition of our wonderful week, a "place holder" if you will. With that in mind, we are keeping the format simple. Most events will be streaming through facebook and we are exploring some crossposting options on youtube as well. Workshops will be more interactive with Zoom, etc.. Specifics on the technology are still being hammered out.

Here's the rough schedule, in Eastern Standard Time for you west coasters (Ahem, Sue, Betsy, Claire Whittaker, Rodney...) all subject to adjustments and this is M-F:

9:00-9:30 Breakfast Morning Music w/ Andy and Peter.

On Friday it will officially be sponsored by the folkschool and called "MORNING SONGS"

12:30-1:00 Lunch hour tune teaching with one or a few of the staff.

1:00-2:00 Workshop time:

We will ALL learn the same tunes but each day will feature one of us teaching our instrument(s). For example if you play fiddle, one day Betsy will be present teaching "The Pig and the Fiddle" (NOT a real tune :). The next day Sue will teach the same tune on piano, etc.

7:00 (?) Concert on Friday only with all of us playing. We may throw in a mid week short concert set as well.

Monday, July 13, 2020 and every Monday

Pandemic Open Mic Mondays, hosted by David Rovics of Portland Oregon, participants from all over the world ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/232803554447365/ or

Annie Patterson and Peter Blood “Rise Up and Sing” Concert ~ 3pm ~ Facebook Live @RiseUpandSing1 https://www.facebook.com/RiseUpAndSing1/

Alice DiMicele's "Lovestream" ~ 10pm EDT ~ https://www.youtube.com/user/aliceottermusic/videos/

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 and every Tuesday

Cosy Sheridan’s Tuesday Morning Music ~ 10:30-11 am ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/585866555668369/

Heard Collective "Heard At Home" every Tuesday at 3pm EDT, British Singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Daisy Chute and Cerian host a singaround and lighthearted gab session with one female guest each week. The variety and sound quality are quite good. https://www.facebook.com/HEARDCollective/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJPCId_jwF_2cTAlDB_MP0Q/videos

SONiA Disappear Fear Terrific Tuesdays ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1003893350013220/

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Lindsay Foote “at” Passim ~ 8pm ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 and every Wednesday

Claudia Schmidt's weekly half-hour show ~ 6:30pm EDT ~ archived at https://claudiaschmidt.com/ and livestreamed (pre-recorded) at https://www.facebook.com/claudia.schmidt.71697/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbS00xy4PQ92u8dBVxhBiOw

TAARKA Live Wednesdays ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2572006576372508/

Thursday, July 16, 2020 and every Thursday

Alice DiMicele's "Lovestream" ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.youtube.com/user/aliceottermusic/videos/

Cerian Live Stream ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2905097299588985/

Thursday, July 16 through Sunday, July 19, 2020

The Spirit of Grey Fox with hosts Jerry Douglas, Ron Thomason, Joe Newbury and Sierra Hull

Featuring Hot Rize, Grain Thief, Grateful Ball, Infamous Stringdusters, Del McCoury Band, Nickel Creek, We Banjo 3, I'm With Her and more....

https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/festival/

Friday, July 17, 2020

Jay Ungar & Molly Mason - Acoustic Stayaway E-Concert (The Folk Project NJ) ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/263958074932505/

Miss Tess “at” Passim ~ 8pm ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Friday, July 17, 2020 and every Friday

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid ~ 8pm every Friday from York, Maine ~ http://www/joyscream.com/livestream or https://www.facebook.com/JoyceAndersenMusic/ or

Carla Ulbrich (Funny songs and comedy sketches) ~ 7pm ~

Terre Roche Sunset Singing Circle ~ 6:30 PM ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/647029345852590/

Ellis Paul’s Traveling Medicine Show ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/ellispaulmusic/ ~ a different guest and theme each week.

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Livingston Taylor Drive-In Concert at Tupelo ~ Tupelo Drive In, 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 12 noon and 3pm (two shows) ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=960 Also streamed at the website. ~ Livingston Taylor picked up his first guitar at the age of 13, which began a 50-year career that has encompassed performance, songwriting, and teaching. Born in Boston and raised in North Carolina, Livingston is the fourth child in a very musical family that includes Alex, James, Kate, and Hugh. Livingston recorded his first record at the age of 18 and has continued to create well crafted, introspective, and original songs that have earned him listeners worldwide. From top-40 hits “I Will Be in Love with You” and “I’ll Come Running,” to “I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman,” the last two recorded by his brother James, Livingston’s creative output has continued unabated. His musical knowledge has inspired a varied repertoire, and he is equally at home with a range of musical genres—folk, pop, gospel, jazz—and from upbeat storytelling and touching ballads to full orchestra performances. Livingston has never stopped performing since those early coffeehouse days, shared the stage with major artists such as Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Jimmy Buffett, and Jethro Tull, and he maintains a busy concert schedule, touring internationally. He is a natural performer, peppering his shows with personal stories, anecdotes and ineffable warmth that connect him to his fans. His relaxed on-stage presence belies the depth of his musical knowledge, and fans might just as often be treated to a classic Gershwin or something from the best of Broadway. Livingston is a full professor at Berklee College of Music, where he has taught a Stage Performance course since 1989. He teaches young artists invaluable lessons learned over the course of an extensive career on the road; the course is consistently voted the most popular at the College. His high-selling book, Stage Performance, released in 2011 offers those lessons to anyone who is interested in elevating their presentation standards to professional standards. Livingston's 50th year of making music was celebrated by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, both declaring January 18, 2017 "Livingston Taylor Day".

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Tracy Grammer & Jim Henry LIVE on YouTube 7/21 ~ 3pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/391092765125295/

Alasdair Fraser “at” The Folk Project (NJ) ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/718844248902731/

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Melissa Ferrick “at” Passim ~ 8pm ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Friday, July 24, 2020

Lori McKenna “at” Passim ~ 8pm ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Saturday July 25 , 2020

Sunflower Festival at Coppal House Farm, 116 North River Road, Lee NH ~ 10am-6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/557335238271685/ ~ Old Hat String Band, Chris George, Easy River, The Chickenshack Bluegrass Band

Sarah Blacker “at” Passim ~ 8pm ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Carrie Newcomer “at” Levitt Shell in Sioux Falls IA ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3969147946491976/

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Sunflower Festival at Coppal House Farm, 116 North River Road, Lee NH ~ 10am-6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/557335238271685/ ~ Long Journey, Chris Reagan, Cedar Mountain Bluegrass Band,



Town Meeting (actually) at Marty’s Driving Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ 4-7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2674349799447206/2676695889212597/

http://www.martysofmason.com/ 603-878-1324 ~ Live music is back as Marty’s Driving Range welcomes Town Meeting to their outdoor stage for the very first time!

This will be a limited ticket event as we work diligently to create a safe and socially distanced atmosphere for you all to enjoy!

‘Winners of New England Music Award’s “2017 Roots Act of the Year,” Boston-based Town Meeting return June 19 with their third full length album, Make Things Better, a rollicking, melodic, foot tapping good time, dripping with harmonies and insightful songs that call to mind the best of The Band, Wilco and Drive-By Truckers.

Comprised of brothers Luke Condon (vocals, guitar), Russ Condon (vocals, drums), Brendan “Babe” Condon (vocals, harmonica, percussion), Tim Cackett (Mandolin, lead guitar, vocals), and Derek Fimbel (bass, banjo, vocals), the quintet have quickly become a force to be reckoned with. Formed in 2013 in Ayer, Massachusetts, they combine their love of 60s folk music with the raw, unbridled energy of punk rock.’

Friday, July 31, 2020

Joey & Taylor Acoustic set “at” Philadelphia Folksong Society ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/976464909461527/ ~ RSVP and Facebook membership required.

Pizza on the Hill with Wendy Keith, 5 p.m. Dublin Community Church; Tickets are available at https://pizza-and-tunes-on-the-hill.eventbrite.com or by emailing info@dublincommunitycenter.org. A list will be kept of all attendees (no need to print your own ticket). Checkin at the table between the church and the DubHub to receive vouchers for pizza and drinks. If you prefer, you may BYOB

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters (Blues) at Tupelo Drive In ~ 3pm and 6pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=966

Sunflower Festival at Coppal House Farm, 116 North River Road, Lee NH ~ 10am-6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/557335238271685/ ~ NH Fiddle Ensemble, Decatur Creek, Dean Harlem, Artty Francoeur Music

Sunday, August 2, 2020

Sunflower Festival at Coppal House Farm, 116 North River Road, Lee NH ~ 10am-6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/557335238271685/ ~ Green Heron, Ellen Carlson, North River Music, Tim Parent

Greenwich Village Folk Festival 2020 ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/696805614221275/ ~ The Greenwich Village Folk Festival is back! We are hosting an online concert the first Sunday of each month, 7 pm, streamed to this page. Our first concert is July 5, featuring Happy Traum, Cliff Eberhart, The Kennedys, Erik Frandsen, Lousie Mosrie, Greg Greenway, Alyssa Dann and an artist we can't yet announce until July 5. The concert is free, and the performers are donating their performance as well; donations at www.paypal.me/GVFF2020 will be shared with the performers.

Friday, August 7, 2020

High Street Coffee House on Zoom and Facebook Live ~ 7:00 to 9:00 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ 10-12 slots of 2 songs or 10 minutes each. Must sign up in advance. Feature is Bill Wolston.

Friday, August 21, 2020

Genticorum (actually) at the Parlor Room 32 Masonic Street, Northampton MA ~ 7-10pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1273879102816735/

Friday, September 4, 2020

High Street Coffee House on Zoom and Facebook Live ~ 7:00 to 9:00 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ 10-12 slots of 2 songs or 10 minutes each. Must sign up in advance. Feature is Mary Fagan and the Honeybees.

Archived and irregular events:

Skinner & T'witch's Pick n' Mix Social Club ~ A facebook group where musicians have been posing their work for weeks, hosted by British folk duo Skinner & T'witch ~ join the Facebook group for access to archives and new performances at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/520925108617676/

Sally Rogers' "A Song A Day Keeps the Virus Away" (40 songs) can be heard at: https://www.facebook.com/salrog

Tupelo Music Hall's "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

Folk Alley Live Concerts Archive of live performances by folk artists, the most recent being Sarah Siskind. Includes all the performances from Passim’s 2020 Campfire Festival. https://www.facebook.com/watch/96888610866/

Passim past and future online concert listing can be found at:

https://www.passim.org/stream/

Windborne’s Livestream Quarantine Events from March-April-May: https://www.facebook.com/watch/WindborneSingers/531845331081017/

Woodsongs (Weekly series of hour-long radio-show video concerts from American Roots Music) ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/2299809883677676/

Patricia Hammond and Matt Redman ~ Parlor concerts filmed during pandemic quarantine featuring songs from all eras, many of which are considered folk music, but others of which might be show tunes, jazz, blues, gospel or classical ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoVbUBZO8UxjUseOxdnocIw

Scott Slay’s Zoom Tune Covers Series (multiple artists collaborating over Zoom performing folk/acoustic/roots) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjki3Rdj-2h90Zc0qXM98Sw

Social Distancing Streaming Concerts ~ A large compendium of musical events online, including series and individual concerts. Not all are in or near the folk/acoustic genres, but this is an authoritative list that you might want to consult if you don’t find what interests you here. There is something going on every day of the week. ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/streamingconcerts/events/

Kate Wolf Virtual Music Festival, June 25-28 ~ http://acousticmusicscene.com/2020/06/24/kate-wolf-virtual-music-festival-june-25-28/