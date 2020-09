Contribute $15 or more per month as a sustaining member (or a $180 or more single gift) to NHPR and you can request the NHPR Sweatshirt Blanket. This 50/50 cotton/fleece blanket feels like a cozy sweatshirt. It's 65"x85" and is just the right size to snuggle on the soon-to-be frigid nights.

To Donate:

• Online

• Call (888) 805-6477