NHPR Presents: A May Day Music Special

By 11 minutes ago
  • Sara Plourde, NHPR

NHPR presents a one hour music special celebrating May Day, hosted by Producer Emily Quirk. 

We’ll examine American labor history through the lens of roots, blues, Americana, and rock genres spanning the last 100+ years.

Friday, May 3 at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, May 5 at 6 p.m.

The Almanacs, The Strange Death of Joe Doe

The Almanacs, Which Side Are You On?

Della Mae's Celia Woodsmith:

Previous Show:

Tags: 
Folk Music
Music
Blues
Soul
Women's history
Inside NHPR